Leah Remini: Bravo Not Getting Pushback From Scientology as She Begins Filming 'RHOBH'

Leah Remini has begun filming "The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills" but producers have yet to hear a word from The Church of Scientology ... this according to sources connected to the series.

We're told producers have not heard from the Church of Scientology since Leah joined the Season 16 cast as a full-time Housewife.

Waiting for your permission to load the Instagram Media.

Sources familiar with the situation tell us they believe Church's silence is more than likely tied to Leah's ongoing battle with Scientology ... with some speculating it may be holding off on feeding her allegations of the church harassed her in the past.

You'll recall ... Leah sued the Church and its leader, David Miscavige, in 2023 ... alleging they carried out a coordinated campaign of stalking, harassment, and retaliation after she left the organization. Scientology denied her claims and blasted the lawsuit as "lunacy."

Leah spent more than three decades in the Church before leaving in 2013.

As we reported, Leah's deal to join 'RHOBH' nearly collapsed before it was finalized, with negotiations going down to the wire. She ultimately signed on at the eleventh hour.

Our production sources also tell us nothing in Leah's contract prevents her from discussing Scientology on camera ... meaning the topic would be fair game if it comes up.