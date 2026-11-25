Sofía Vergara got a little bronzed during a trip to her home country of Colombia ... and we're not talking about getting a tan.

The "Modern Family" alum was spotted visiting her enormous 24-foot bronze statue in Barranquilla ... and the two figures even sported very similar blue outfits.

While her statue wears a plunging dress with a thigh-high slit ... Sofía wore a stunning royal blue corset dress with a sheer bodice.

And no need to adjust your prescription if you thought you were seeing double ... the star recreated the statue's pose at one point during a ceremony this week, where she also received the Distinguished Barranquillera title.

In addition to the statue -- designed by Yino Márquez -- Sofía was also gifted a miniature version of the sculpture ... Page Six reported.

On top of receiving a mini-me figure, she donned the colorful Turban of Tradition as part of the ceremony.