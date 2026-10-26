Sofía Vergara & Dan Reynolds Spotted Getting Cozy at Party After Dinner Date

All Over Each Other at Birthday Bash ...

Sofía Vergara & Dan Reynolds' romantic weekend didn't stop with one dinner date ... because we're told they were spotted flirting at a birthday party not long after -- and they gave others in attendance the vibe that they're a couple.

Sources with direct knowledge tell TMZ ... the pair were seen at Doja Cat's 31st birthday party in Los Angeles late Friday night and early Saturday morning.

We're told the two were spotted in the corner of the room talking closely ... while Sofía stunned in a sexy lingerie top.

Our sources say they looked so comfortable around one another, people at the party felt like they were a couple.

Of course, their appearance at the event came after they wrapped up what looked like a flirty dinner ... holding hands while sitting down to eat in Beverly Hills with Anastasia Soare.

The pair made a secret exit ultimately ... leaving the party around 12:30 AM -- though we now know they didn't call it a night.

Sofía's love life has made headlines in recent weeks after her ex, Joe Manganiello, ripped her in his new memoir "Bloodlines" for allegedly ridiculing him because of a severe autoimmune disease he dealt with while they were together.

Dan's also newly single ... though his split with Minka Kelly was far less acrimonious.