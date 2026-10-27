Sofía Vergara Mum on Rumored Romance With Imagine Dragons' Dan Reynolds

Not Singing About My Rumored New Romance!!!

Play video content Video: Sofia Vergara Keeps Mum on Dan Reynolds Dating Rumors BACKGRID

Sofía Vergara isn't saying a word about her rumored romance with Dan Reynolds ... but she certainly isn't shutting down the speculation either.

The "Modern Family" star was spotted Monday in Beverly Hills ... where she was asked about her apparent new flame, the frontman of Imagine Dragons.

Sofía was asked if she's a big fan of the band or has a favorite song ... but instead of answering, she simply fixed her hair and kept quiet.

As TMZ previously reported ... Sofía and Dan were spotted getting cozy during a dinner at Cipriani in Beverly Hills over the weekend, even holding hands during their meal.

And that wasn't their only romantic-looking encounter ... sources told us the two were also seen getting flirty at Doja Cat's birthday bash, where they appeared so comfortable together that fellow partygoers got the impression they were a couple.

The possible new romance comes as both stars have been navigating their love lives ... with Sofía's ex-husband Joe Manganiello recently making headlines over claims about their marriage in his memoir, while Dan recently split from actress Minka Kelly.