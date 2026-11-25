YNW Melly's trying a ton of different legal tactics to win his upcoming murder trial ... including getting evidence obtained from an iPhone thrown out -- but the judge wasn't having it.

Here's the deal ... last month, YNW Melly filed legal documents arguing that data obtained from his Instagram, Snapchat, Google and iPhone obtained by investigators back in 2024 should be disregarded -- claiming the search warrant obtained was overbroad and no probable cause established in the affidavit could justify the search and seizure.

His side also alleged that a detective accessed requested material illegally ... claiming the judge in Melly's first trial even raked the guy over the coals for not acting "in good faith" when he "conducted an illegal search" of the data.

Prosecutors fired back, arguing investigators didn't do anything wrong by legally obtaining previously suppressed evidence after securing another warrant for that evidence.

Ultimately, the judge sided with the prosecution ... ruling they can use the evidence at trial -- but it's telling that Melly's team is trying to gain any advantage it can before proceedings kick off in January.