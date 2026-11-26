A Thanksgiving feast in Florida turned into a holiday nightmare ... with 18 people falling ill from suspected food poisoning and at least 15 landing in the hospital.

The dinner disaster unfolded Wednesday at Leon Medical Centers' headquarters in Doral, near Miami, where employees gathered for an early Thanksgiving celebration.

But the holiday cheer didn't last long ... several staffers began experiencing gastrointestinal symptoms after the catered meal, prompting a massive emergency response.

According to Miami-Dade Fire Rescue, 18 people reported feeling sick, with 15 initially transported to hospitals. The situation was serious enough for officials to declare a Level 3 mass casualty incident.

Leon Medical Centers confirmed an outside catering company provided the food and says it's working to determine what went wrong ... stressing that no patients were affected.