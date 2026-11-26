Jada Pinkett Smith is giving thanks in a big way ... showing off an extravagant Thanksgiving spread at her and Will Smith's $42 million California estate, just days after a fire broke out on the property.

The actress gave fans a glimpse inside the couple's sprawling Calabasas compound Thursday, sharing a photo of a dining room decked out with towering fall foliage, pumpkins, candles and multiple tables ready for a holiday feast.

Jada captioned the snap ... "Preparing for Thanksgiving dinner at the family abode," before expressing gratitude for life's blessings and miracles.

The lavish celebration comes just three days after a fire erupted in a maintenance shed on the couple's 150-acre property early Monday morning.

As TMZ previously reported ... firefighters responded to the blaze shortly after midnight and extinguished it in less than an hour. Authorities said the fire was accidental, and no injuries were reported.

Jada didn't directly mention the frightening ordeal in her Thanksgiving post ... instead wishing her followers a holiday filled with love and gratitude.