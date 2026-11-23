Play video content Video: Emergency Crews Respond to Fire at Will Smith's Home BACKGRID

A brush fire erupted at Will Smith and Jada Pinkett Smith's L.A. compound ... and firefighters rushed to the scene, TMZ has learned.

Law enforcement sources tell TMZ a LA County Sheriffs Deputies responded to a call for a structure fire at the couple's home at around 12:04 a.m.

Officials discovered a storage shed on fire when they arrived... but the fire department put out the blaze.

The cause of the fire is still under investigation.

It's unclear if the couple was home at the time.