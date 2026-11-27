TMZ may collect a share of sales or other compensation from links on this page.

Black Friday has arrived ... and we're giving you every excuse to go on a little shopping spree!

If you've been eyeing a new pair of Sony headphones, drooling over the latest beauty buys on TikTok or desperately need to retire that beat-up suitcase ... Amazon's got some seriously good deals for you.

We've rounded up eight of our favorite Black Friday finds, all marked down by 50% or more. So go ahead and do some damage to that shopping cart ... without doing quite as much damage to your bank account.

69% OFF

Flying commercial this Holiday season is about to get a whole lot chicer.

The Samsonite Freeform 2-Piece Luggage Set is a whopping 69% off this Black Friday, making it one of our biggest steals of the day.

The set includes a carry-on and a larger checked suitcase, both featuring lightweight hardshell designs and multidirectional spinner wheels … even if you’re running late you’ll look fabulous while running through the airport.

Now, if only we could get 69% off our plane tickets, too.

60% OFF

Need to tune out your relatives after Thanksgiving dinner? Sony's got you covered.

These Sony WH-CH520 Wireless Headphones are going for 60% off and boast up to 50 hours of battery life, customizable sound and a lightweight design that'll keep you comfortable through even the longest podcast binges and your favorite artist’s double album.

They can also connect to two Bluetooth devices at once, so switching from your laptop to your phone is a breeze.

60% OFF

Sorry, skinny jeans ... we're still not ready to take you back.

Baggy denim has been a staple of celeb street style, and you can get in on the look for a whole lot less with these Levi's Women's Cinch Baggy Jeans .

The relaxed silhouette gives you plenty of room to move, while adjustable waist tabs let you cinch them in for a more flattering fit.

Throw on a fitted tank, some oversized sunnies and your favorite sneakers ... and you've got yourself a paparazzi-ready coffee run look.

51% OFF

With all the money you're saving this Black Friday, you might actually be able to justify those seven streaming subscriptions.

The INSIGNIA 40" F40 Series Smart Fire TV is going for 51% off, giving you a Full HD display and easy access to your favorite comfort shows.

It's a great addition to a bedroom, guest room or anywhere else you can escape to when someone insists on watching football instead of Bravo.

50% OFF

Smelling expensive doesn't have to be expensive ... especially when one of social media's favorite fragrances is cheaper than ever.

The Sol de Janeiro Limited Edition Leite Perfume Mist is a sweet, creamy treat for anyone who can't get enough of luxury fragrances.

If you've already got a collection of those colorful Sol de Janeiro bottles taking over your bathroom counter, consider this your excuse to add another.

It is a limited edition scent, after all!

50% OFF

You've definitely seen your favorite influencers and celebs sporting some seriously strange-looking face masks in their skincare routines ... and now you can join 'em for half the price.

The Solawave Light Therapy Face Mask brings LED light therapy into your own home, with technology designed to help reduce the appearance of fine lines and wrinkles with consistent use.

You might look like an alien while wearing it ... but who said beauty treatments had to be cute?

50% OFF

Whether you're actually hitting the gym or just dressing like you're about to ... a fresh pair of Adidas is never a bad idea.

The Adidas Men's Swift Run 1.0 Sneakers are half off this Black Friday, featuring a breathable knit upper, lightweight cushioning and those signature three stripes.

They're comfortable enough for a day of running errands and stylish enough to wear out afterward.

Once you buy these shoes … you’ll be a huge step closer to tackling that New Year's resolution!

55% OFF

It's time to break up with your $8 morning latte ... your wallet deserves better.

The Keurig K-Express Single Serve Coffee Maker is marked down by 55% and comes equipped with three cup sizes, a 42-ounce water reservoir and a strong brew setting for these dark winter mornings, never-ending work days, and constant holiday parties.

Its compact design won't take up much room on your kitchen counter, either.

Sure, you'll have to write your own name on the cup ... but at least you'll spell it right.