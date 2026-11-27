She Ended Our Engagement, Not Me!!!

Nicole Scherzinger and her fiancé Thom Evans have called it quits ... and he says she's the one who pulled the plug.

Thom took to Instagram Friday morning to announce their breakup, saying "this is not the outcome I had ever hoped for."

The Scottish rugby player made sure to point out that the split was "Nicole's decision" and that this is "an incredibly difficult time."

It doesn't sound like there's any bad blood between the exes ... with Thom saying he respects her and "wishes her happiness in the next chapter of her life."

Thom and Nicole met on "X Factor" while he was competing and she was a judge in 2019 ... and he popped the question in 2023.

The Pussycat Doll last posted him on Insta in September. It's unclear what led to their split.