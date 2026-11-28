Benjamin Netanyahu has shockingly announced that he would step aside temporarily to become alternate prime minister of Israel ... and allow his rival, Gadi Eisenkot, to take up the full mantle.

Netanyahu's right-wing Likud party and its allies won 53 seats in October's election, while ex-General Eisenkot's bloc won 48 seats ... with both groups shy of the 61-seat coalition threshold.

Netanyahu said in a statement ... "My responsibility as a leader requires me to put everything aside, including the principle of the largest party, and agree that Gadi Eisenkot will serve first as prime minister, and I will serve at the beginning of the term as alternate prime minister."

Basically, Netanyahu and Eisenkot would share prime minister roles over their next term, with Eisenkot taking the helm first.

Netanyahu's offer comes with a bit of a time crunch ... with Eisenkot having invited Netanyahu's team to meet Sunday.