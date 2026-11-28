Play video content Video: Danny Trejo Says He Faced Legal Threats When Trying To Quit ICE Movie TMZ.com

Danny Trejo says he tried to back out of a movie about ICE and immigration enforcement ... but his plans were derailed when he was threatened with a lawsuit.

We got the legendary actor ... and our photog asked him about the movie "Pawn Shop," produced by Ben Shapiro's company.

Play video content Video: Ben Shapiro-Produced Film Reimagines Renee Good ICE Shooting Scene

Danny tells us, "I tried [to back out], and they said no … they'd sue the hell out of me."

So Danny pivoted. He says he just "didn't say what they wanted me to say" … alluding to him changing the lines in the script.

Danny tells us he eventually finished the film, noting he was under contract.

The actor also praised TMZ's Harvey Levin for his support.

As TMZ previously reported, Danny spoke out about the backlash he received after people found out he was working on a movie about ICE.

Danny previously told TMZ, "I am a proud Mexican who has always been and will always be a supporter of my community. I am also obviously pro-immigrant. I am not pro-ICE."