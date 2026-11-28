Danny Trejo Says He Tried to Quit Ben Shapiro's ICE Movie, Claims He Faced Legal Threat
Danny Trejo I Tried Quitting Ben Shapiro-Produced ICE Movie ... But They Threatened to Sue
Danny Trejo says he tried to back out of a movie about ICE and immigration enforcement ... but his plans were derailed when he was threatened with a lawsuit.
We got the legendary actor ... and our photog asked him about the movie "Pawn Shop," produced by Ben Shapiro's company.
Danny tells us, "I tried [to back out], and they said no … they'd sue the hell out of me."
So Danny pivoted. He says he just "didn't say what they wanted me to say" … alluding to him changing the lines in the script.
Danny tells us he eventually finished the film, noting he was under contract.
The actor also praised TMZ's Harvey Levin for his support.
As TMZ previously reported, Danny spoke out about the backlash he received after people found out he was working on a movie about ICE.
Danny previously told TMZ, "I am a proud Mexican who has always been and will always be a supporter of my community. I am also obviously pro-immigrant. I am not pro-ICE."
"I know where I come from and I know our struggles," he said.