Martha Stewart has seemingly moved on from one holiday controversy to another ... after posting Thanksgiving photos and telling followers to take a look at her "random s***s."

The unfortunate typo went down on her Facebook Friday ... with the business mogul's account writing ... "Random s***s if good and ambiance from the Thursday/Friday celebrations!!! Food was very good Company was very good ! Weather was not so good But the w weekend promises to be better !!!!"

In the photos, Martha shared looks at her turkey, cranberry sauce, carrots and more -- and it all looked pretty mouthwatering!

We've reached out to Martha's team on the typo ... so far, no word back.

As you know ... the last holiday she celebrated was not without its controversy.

For this year's Halloween ... Martha went dressed as a homeless person, posting a photo of her costume to her Instagram by accident.

After she apologized for the costume saying she meant to bring awareness with the outfit ... she later backtracked at an event in Orlando and said she had to do a quick-change after "TODAY" host Craig Melvin spilled chocolate on her.

The two cleared the air on the show ... with Martha admitting Craig wasn't to blame for her costume decision.

Play video content Video: Craig Melvin Presses Martha Stewart Over Halloween Costume Backtrack NBC