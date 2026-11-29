Yes, I Used A.I. in My Photo With Dad!!!

Congressman Ro Khanna is speaking out after he posted a pic on X that was flagged for being A.I.-generated.

In the pic, Ro and his dad sit on the couch to watch the Michigan-Ohio State game, with Ro writing ... "Watching the Michigan-Ohio State game with my Dad, a huge Wolverines fan. He never misses a game. Tough start."

After several X users called out the altered photo, Ro set the record straight, writing ... "Yes, we used A.I. to blur out one of the family pictures for privacy!"

However, folks were quick to point out that other parts of the picture had seemingly been altered.

In the A.I. pic, along with the seriously distorted pics on the book shelf ... the TV shows the channel listed as "FOX MID NDON."