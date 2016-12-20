TMZ

TMZ LIVE

TMZ SPORTS

  • FS1
    M-T-Th-F:
    9:00 PM PST

    W:
    9:30 PM PST
Home
Craig Sager Immortalized By L.A. Street Artist

Craig Sager Immortalized By L.A. Street Artist ... Next To Stuart Scott

12/20/2016 4:57 PM PST
EXCLUSIVE

1220_craig-sager-sports-wm-graffitiCraig Sager's legacy just got the ultimate big up from a huge L.A. street artist ... being immortalized on some Tinseltown bricks right next to fellow Jimmy V award winner Stuart Scott.

The artist's name is Jonas Nevers ... who's done art of other sports figures like Vin Scully, Kobe Bryant, and Magic Johnson ... but  made headlines for his Stuart Scott piece last year.

We're told the Sager art -- painted on the brick wall of Melody Bar & Grill -- was finished just moments ago ... and the decision to put him next to Scott was made to honor two iconic voices that cancer took too soon.

Pure awesome ... R.I.P. Craig Sager.

1220_craig-sager-stuart-scott-graffiti-sports-wm

Watch TMZ Sports on FS1 Get the new TMZ Sports app!
Commenting Rules ›

Around The Web

WWTDD
Maxim