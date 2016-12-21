Odell Beckham Puts NFL On Blast Again They Fined Me for Craig Sager Cleats!

Breaking News

Odell Beckham Jr. is throwing more shade at the NFL -- claiming the league fined him $18,000 for rocking special Craig Sager tribute cleats against the Lions this weekend.

OBJ revealed the fine on DeSean Jackson's Instagram page -- after the Redskins star complained about being fined for wearing special edition cleats on Monday Night Football.

Beckham commented on the post saying, "Don't worry I got fined 18k for Craig Sager cleats that were auction off the cleats to the highest bidder and donating the proceeds to his cancer research."

He added, "18k like it's nothin to them, no warning to take them off or anything , noTHING!"

To be clear, Odell was personally auctioning off the cleats to benefit the Sager Strong foundation.

It's the second time Beckham has gone public with a gripe against the league this week -- grousing about how Ezekiel Elliott somehow didn't get fined for jumping in the Salvation Army kettle and insinuating that he would have been targeted if it was him.