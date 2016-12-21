TMZ

Odell Beckham Puts NFL On Blast Again After Fined for Craig Sager Cleats

Odell Beckham Puts NFL On Blast Again They Fined Me for Craig Sager Cleats!

12/21/2016 1:59 PM PST
1221_odell_beckham_craig_sager_cleats_@k_obrandOdell Beckham Jr. is throwing more shade at the NFL -- claiming the league fined him $18,000 for rocking special Craig Sager tribute cleats against the Lions this weekend. 

OBJ revealed the fine on DeSean Jackson's Instagram page -- after the Redskins star complained about being fined for wearing special edition cleats on Monday Night Football.

Beckham commented on the post saying, "Don't worry I got fined 18k for Craig Sager cleats that were auction off the cleats to the highest bidder and donating the proceeds to his cancer research."

1221-desean-jackson-cleats-instagram-03He added, "18k like it's nothin to them, no warning to take them off or anything , noTHING!"

To be clear, Odell was personally auctioning off the cleats to benefit the Sager Strong foundation. 

It's the second time Beckham has gone public with a gripe against the league this week -- grousing about how Ezekiel Elliott somehow didn't get fined for jumping in the Salvation Army kettle and insinuating that he would have been targeted if it was him.

1221_odell_beckham_vs_lions_getty

