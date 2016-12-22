Jamal Anderson -- Locked Up In Georgia After Gas Station Penis Debacle (MUG SHOT)

Jamal Anderson Locked Up In Georgia After Gas Station Penis Debacle

Ex-NFL star Jamal Anderson is back behind bars ... stemming from a bizarre incident at a Georgia gas station when the former Falcons star allegedly whipped out his penis in front of the clerk.

TMZ Sports broke the story ... Anderson was issued a criminal trespassing ticket for the incident -- and now we've learned a warrant was issued for his arrest because officials believe he violated his probation.

Turns out, Anderson was on probation from a 2014 DUI conviction -- and part of the probation required him to stay out of trouble with the law. Officials clearly believe the ticket was a violation.

Anderson was taken into custody on December 19th and is being held at the Gwinnett County Detention Center until his hearing in January ... when a judge will decide his fate.

It's just the latest legal issue for Anderson who's been arrested multiple times since he wrapped up his NFL career in 2001.