Moby Alleged Thief Busted ... She Grabbed His Package!

Moby got a visit from his own personal Grinch -- a woman cops call an "obsessed fan" who tried to make off with a special delivery.

Law enforcement sources tell TMZ ... the incident went down Wednesday afternoon when Moby's assistant noticed a woman on his Hollywood Hills property. When cops showed up, the suspect was still there holding a package with Moby's name on it.

She was arrested for petty theft, and we're told cops will also recommend trespassing charges. Moby wasn't home at the time.

This isn't her first trip to the EDM pioneer's property. We're told she's shown up multiple times in the past trying to meet Moby, but this is the first time cops got involved.