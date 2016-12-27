TMZ

Vince Wilfork's Son Kicked Off Houston Football Team Following Codeine Arrest

Vince Wilfork's Son Kicked Off Houston Football Team ... After Codeine Arrest

12/27/2016 1:37 PM PST
EXCLUSIVE

1227-daundre-holmes-twitter-u-of-h-01Vince Wilfork's son has been booted from the University of Houston football team ... after the 19-year-old safety was arrested for having 381 grams of codeine in his car.

The Houston athletic department tells TMZ Sports, "We are aware of the situation and D’Aundre (Holmes-Wilfork) is no longer a part of the Houston Football program."

We're told this is a direct result of D'Aundre's arrest in Friendswood, Texas on December 21.

D'Aundre was a freshman walk-on for the Cougars and never saw the field this season.

