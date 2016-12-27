EXCLUSIVE
Vince Wilfork's son has been booted from the University of Houston football team ... after the 19-year-old safety was arrested for having 381 grams of codeine in his car.
The Houston athletic department tells TMZ Sports, "We are aware of the situation and D’Aundre (Holmes-Wilfork) is no longer a part of the Houston Football program."
We're told this is a direct result of D'Aundre's arrest in Friendswood, Texas on December 21.
D'Aundre was a freshman walk-on for the Cougars and never saw the field this season.