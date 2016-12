Rob Kardashian Leaves Hospital After Diabetes Scare

EXCLUSIVE

Rob Kardashian just left the hospital after getting treated for symptoms associated with his diabetes.

TMZ broke the story ... Rob checked himself into West Hills Medical Center Wednesday night near Hidden Hills. Our sources say he'd been stress eating because of his turbulent relationship with baby mama Blac Chyna. His weight gain and related issues triggered diabetes issues.

Rob left in a Maybach.