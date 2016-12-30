TMZ

MMA Star Phil Davis Says Dominick Cruz Will Thrash Cody Garbrandt

MMA Star Phil Davis Cody Garbrandt Is DEAD MEAT ... Dominick Cruz Will Thrash Him

12/30/2016 12:45 AM PST
EXCLUSIVE

Warning to Cody Garbrandt ... YOU HAVE AN ASS KICKING COMING ... at least that's what MMA star Phil Davis thinks ... telling TMZ Sports his training partner, Dominick Cruz, is gonna slap Cody around.

Garbrandt and Cruz are set to face off at UFC 207 ... and the two men have been throwing verbal darts at each other since the bout was announced ... calling each other every name in the book.

We got Davis out at LAX, and the Bellator star delivers bad news to Team Garbrandt ... saying Cody has a ZERO PERCENT chance to beat Cruz, who he says has been DOMINATING during training.

This fight is gonna be good.

