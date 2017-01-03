Joe Theismann Has Broken Leg Sympathy for Derek Carr (VIDEO)

Joe Theismann I Feel Derek Carr's Pain ... Broken Leg Sympathy

Good news, Raider Nation -- broken leg expert Joe Theismann says he's 100% confident Derek Carr can rebound from his fractured fibula ... he knows from experience.

We got the Super Bowl champ out in NYC earlier Tuesday where he told us he was brokenhearted for the Raiders QB ... and knows firsthand what it's like to recover from that same exact injury.

Yeah, turns out Thiesmann broke his leg more than a decade BEFORE that infamous run in with Lawrence Taylor in 1985 (that gruesome compound fracture on MNF) ... the one that ended his career.

Theismann says he broke his fibula in 1972 while he was in the Canadian Football League -- but recovered and went on to have a pretty solid career with the Washington Redskins.

As for the Raiders, Joe says he's a fan ... and explains why they might not be as dead in the playoffs as everyone thinks they are.