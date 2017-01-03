Johnny Manziel Prosecutors Looking Into Miami Club Night

EXCLUSIVE

Johnny Manziel's New Year's Day party exploits have caught the attention of prosecutors in Dallas -- after he was seen clubbing at the same place as his ex-girlfriend, Colleen Crowley.

Remember, the dismissal agreement in his domestic violence case specifically ordered Manziel to have "no contact with Colleen Crowley." But they both appeared to be at LIV nightclub in Miami on Jan. 1.

Manziel posted a comment suggesting he was there first and had no idea Colleen planned on going to the same club that night.

Still, the District Attorney's office has now decided to take a closer look into the matter. Here's the statement from Brittany Dunn, Director of Communications for the Dallas County D.A.'s Office:

"We have been made aware of recent developments and prosecutors are currently reviewing the information and case to ensure that he is compliant with his terms."

If Manziel is found to have violated the terms of his deal, the deal would be thrown out and he could be prosecuted for the original misdemeanor assault charge.