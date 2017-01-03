Pacman Jones Arrested ... Allegedly Spit On Jail Staffer (MUG SHOT)

Pacman Jones Arrested Allegedly Spit On Jail Staffer

Breaking News

Another off-season ... another Pacman Jones run-in with police.

This time, the Cincinnati Bengals star was arrested Tuesday morning after allegedly getting violent at a Hyatt hotel ... and then spitting on a jail staffer.

Jones allegedly went ballistic at around midnight -- banging on a door and screaming and at one point, cops say he pushed and poked someone ... according to WLWT.

When cops arrived, he allegedly resisted arrest and then spit on a jail staffer while he was being booked.

The 33-year-old was eventually booked on misdemeanor assault, disorderly conduct and obstructing official business charges.

He's also facing felony harassment with a bodily substance for the alleged spit attack.

Jones just appeared in court, wearing a red vest and appearing frustrated. The judge set his bond at $37,500.

Jones is no stranger to legal trouble ... back in 2015, he was kicked out of a casino for disorderly conduct.

In 2013, he struck a woman in a nightclub incident (he was found not guilty).

In 2011, he was arrested for disorderly conduct while intoxicated and resisting arrest.

He was also arrested in 2005 ... and 2006.

You get the point.