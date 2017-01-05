DeAndre Jordan Drops $5 Mil On New Malibu Beach Pad

Breaking News

You know you're rich when ... you just DOWNGRADED to a $5 million beach pad.

That's what L.A. Clippers superstar DeAndre Jordan just did -- the same day he sold his $11.75 million Pacific Palisades mansion, he scooped up another beach pad for more than half the price.

Jordan's new spot ain't too shabby ... a 4,600 square foot home with 5 bedrooms and 6 bathrooms in a private guard-gated community.

Movie theater? Check. Swimming pool? Yeah. Guest suite? He's got that too.

It's not like he can't afford the bigger spot -- DJ's in the middle of an $87 MILLION contract.

Enjoy the new digs!

[h/t Trulia]