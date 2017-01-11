Selena Gomez Making Out with The Weeknd ... Awkward Much?

EXCLUSIVE

The Weeknd is bouncing back from Bella Hadid just fine by making out with Selena Gomez.

Selena was seen hanging all over The Weeknd Tuesday night outside Giorgio Baldi in Santa Monica -- getting handsy and mouthy with the singer. We don't know how long this has been going on, but they're definitely a thing ... based on these pics.

There's potential drama here -- Selena's pals with Gigi Hadid ... so her sister, Bella, might have a thing or 2 to say about the hookup.

But as they say, the heart wants what it wants. Same goes for Selena's hands.