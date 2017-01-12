Ezekiel Elliott Car Crash 911 ... Witness Claims RB Blew Through Red Light (AUDIO + PHOTOS)

Ezekiel Elliott Car Crash 911 Witness Claims RB Blew Through Red Light

EXCLUSIVE

Hope Ezekiel Elliott has good insurance ... 'cause a witness to the crash claims the RB's Yukon blew through a red light during Wednesday morning's crash ... and nearly took out another car in the process.

TMZ Sports obtained the 911 call made by a witness who told the operator, "I can tell you that the Yukon cruised right through the red light and hit that car."

The witness explained, "He almost hit me. I slammed on the brakes. I saw him coming."

Cops and Dallas Cowboys security rushed to the scene. Police said there were no injuries, which is pretty amazing considering the way the witness described the scene.

Bottom line ... Zeke's lucky this wasn't worse than it was.