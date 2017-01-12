Joey Porter Saved By Video Prosecutors Reducing Charges

The eye in the sky saved Joey Porter big time -- officials say they will reduce the charges against the Steelers assistant coach stemming from an incident at a bar after reviewing surveillance footage.

As we previously reported, Porter was arrested on Sunday night after allegedly getting physical with a bouncer at a Pittsburgh bar.

He was initially charged with aggravated assault, simple assault, public drunkenness, resisting arrest and disorderly conduct.

But now, the Allegheny County D.A. issued a statement saying they viewed footage from multiple angles and determined there wasn't enough evidence to get an assault conviction.

All of the charges will be formally dropped EXCEPT public drunkenness and disorderly conduct.

As for Porter, he's currently on leave from the Steelers.