Bowl Game Bathroom Puncher I'd Hit Him Again! ... He Disrespected Me

WE FOUND HIM!!! THE GUY FROM THE BOWL GAME BATHROOM FIGHT!!!

... and surprise, alcohol was involved!

That man is Aaron Lucas ... the U of Miami fan who punched a one-legged West Virginia fan in the men's room during the Russell Athletic bowl ... then ran.

TMZ Sports talked to Lucas ... and wanted to know answers to a couple key questions the now-famous video asks.

1. Did you know the dude had one leg?

2. Why did you punch and run?

3. Do you apologize?

Check out the clip ... then relive the brawl again below, and remember why you want to stay out of prison.