Lamar Odom Apologizes to Khloe for Drug Benders ... Vows to Get Her Back

Breaking News

Lamar Odom says he's grateful to Khloe Kardashian for staying by his side through his drug addiction and recovery ... and he wants her back.

Odom opened up about his battle with drugs on "The Doctors" -- and after completing a 30 day stint in rehab, he says one thing is perfectly clear ... "I want my wife back."

"Khloe is important to me," Lamar said ... "She's been through all of this with me and she stood right by my side so I just wanna repay her."

The issue, of course, is that Khloe not only filed for divorce ... and got it finalized ... she's already moved on to another NBA star, Tristan Thompson.

Still, Odom says he has a message for Khloe and the other family members he cares about.

"I just want to tell them I'm sorry for all that wasted time and wasted energy that in my addiction I didn't know who I was ... so I couldn't take care of myself. I damn sure couldn't take care of anyone else."