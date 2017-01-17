Steph Curry Rocks 'Obama Sneakers' to Dominate Cavs (PHOTOS)

Steph Curry Rocks 'Obama Sneakers' ... to Dominate Cavs

Yes he can.

Steph Curry paid tribute to his favorite president Monday night ... rockin' a special pair of Obama-themed Curry 3 sneakers to play the Cavs ... complete with #44's signature on the bottom!

Steph and Barack have been tight for years -- and the Golden State Warriors star felt MLK Day was the perfect occasion to honor the first African-American POTUS.

The shoes are dope -- red, white and blue in color with the presidential seal and #44 on the tongue ... along with the words, "Back2Back."

It seems to be a reference to the 2 terms B.O. served as Commander-In-Chief.

Curry also tweeted about the kicks, "Honoring our President Barack Obama today on court! He embodies the inspiration, faith & hope Dr. King stood for! We R Forever Grateful! #44."

FYI, Curry dropped 20 in the Warriors 126-91 domination of LeBron James and the Cavs.