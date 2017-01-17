Steph Curry Rocks 'Obama Sneakers' to Dominate Cavs (PHOTOS)

TMZ

Steph Curry Rocks 'Obama Sneakers' ... to Dominate Cavs

1/17/2017 7:21 AM PST
Breaking News

0117-steph-curry-shoes-in-game-getty-02Yes he can. 

Steph Curry paid tribute to his favorite president Monday night ... rockin' a special pair of Obama-themed Curry 3 sneakers to play the Cavs ... complete with #44's signature on the bottom! 

Steph and Barack have been tight for years -- and the Golden State Warriors star felt MLK Day was the perfect occasion to honor the first African-American POTUS. 

The shoes are dope -- red, white and blue in color with the presidential seal and #44 on the tongue ... along with the words, "Back2Back."

It seems to be a reference to the 2 terms B.O. served as Commander-In-Chief. 

Curry also tweeted about the kicks, "Honoring our President Barack Obama today on court! He embodies the inspiration, faith & hope Dr. King stood for! We R Forever Grateful! #44."

FYI, Curry dropped 20 in the Warriors 126-91 domination of LeBron James and the Cavs.

0117-steph-curry-presidential-shoe-instagram

