Cedric the Entertainer Says Steelers Win ... Unless Pats Cheat (VIDEO)

Cedric the Entertainer Steelers Will Win ... Unless Pats Cheat

EXCLUSIVE

There's only one way the Patriots can beat the Steelers this weekend ... CHEAT ... that's according to Cedric the Entertainer who says the Steelers got it in the bag, unless Brady dips into his bag of tricks.

Cedric is a huge Steelers fan so when we got him out in L.A. we had to gauge how confident he is going into this weekend's AFC Championship game.

Answer? VERY CONFIDENT ... in a win, while he was seemingly less confident that the Steelers wouldn't be up to their old shenanigans (deflating balls, taping practices, you know the gags).

He also talked to us about Antonio Brown's little locker room mishap, telling our camera guy he has full confidence Coach Mike Tomlin will get Brown in line.