Packers Great James Jones Family Drama Isn't Distracting Aaron Rodgers

EXCLUSIVE

Fear not, Packers fans ... the Rodgers Family soap opera playing out in the media will have NO EFFECT on your quarterback ... so says Aaron's former longtime teammate and current pal James Jones.

The wide receiver tells TMZ Sports he just spoke with Aaron and the guy seems as laser-focused as ever. Plus, James says Rodgers has a ton of experience blocking out off-the-field drama.

Of course, the new storyline comes courtesy of Aaron's father who gave an interview to the NY Times ... discussing the family's fractured relationship with the QB.

Jones says Aaron is "in the zone" right now -- the last time he saw Aaron this focused, they won the Super Bowl.

"He's in that Michael Jordan mode."

But is Aaron the best Packers QB in franchise history? Jones weighs in.