Yair Rodriguez Wants To Be UFC Champion!

Yair Rodriguez I Wanna Be UFC Champion!

EXCLUSIVE

The guy who kicked BJ Penn's ass this weekend ain't satisfied with potentially putting a UFC legend out to pasture ... he wants to be champion.

Yair Rodrioguez -- who dominated Penn at UFC Fight Night 103 -- joined the guys on the "TMZ Sports" TV show (airs Wednesday night on FS1) to break down his fight with BJ ... and talk about his future in the UFC.

So, the big question is, who does Yair wanna square off against next in the Octagon?

He says he doesn't care ... as long as they have this 1 THING!