Donald Trump Inauguration Cops Set Up Mobile Booking Stations To Handle Mass Arrests

EXCLUSIVE

Cops working Donald Trump's inauguration are prepped to handle mass arrests and avoid chaos in the jails ... and their secret weapon is the mobile booking station.

Law enforcement sources tell us the city will be littered with mobile booking stations where officers can book, issue citations and release demonstrators they arrest.

As we reported, there are new laws in D.C. that protect peaceful protests, and we're told local cops have been schooled on allowing demonstrations and not moving in too quickly.

Here's the rub. If violence erupts, all bets are off. Crimes of assault, battery and worse will almost guarantee a ride to jail, so lockup facilities could easily become overloaded.

The city will be swarming with law enforcement from various jurisdictions who will focus on crowd control and security. The National Guard will be 5,000 strong and they'll be joined by 3,000 cops.