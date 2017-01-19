Johnny Manziel Denies Charging Fans For Selfies 'Dumbest Thing I've Heard'

Breaking News

Johnny Manziel is refuting reports that he's planning to charge fans $50 to take selfies at the Super Bowl ... saying it's "the dumbest thing I've ever heard."

Promo flyers circulated social media last week detailing Johnny's appearance at several Stadium Signature stores in Texas during Super Bowl week ... offering autographs for $99 and selfies for $50.

The Heisman trophy winner went to Twitter Thursday morning claiming the reports of makin' money off the snapshots are totally false ... and he's just looking to give back to his fans.

"Just had this brought to to my attention. I'm not charging a penny for a damn 'selfie' at the super bowl," Johnny tweeted.

"I'm doing this signing for the people (especially Texans) who have stuck with me through all the mistakes I've made these past years #tru"

As for the $99 charge per autograph, Johnny didn't confirm or deny that.