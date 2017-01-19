UFC's Tyron Woodley I'M A FUTURE HALL OF FAMER ... Look At My Record

Tyron Woodley says he's beaten some of the best fighters in the world ... and tells TMZ Sports the way his career's going, he's a lock for the Hall of Fame.

The UFC's reigning welterweight champ is clearly upset he isn't getting the respect he believes he deserves and told ESPN on Wednesday his race is a factor.

"Let's put the cards on the table ... real is real. If I was a different complexion, I think people and fans would treat me a different way."

Despite his reception, Woodley says you can't argue with his record ... with huge wins over guys like Carlos Condit, Robbie Lawler and Josh Koscheck.

So, will things change if he crushes Stephen "Wonderboy" Thompson in their March 4th rematch?? Tyron has a very strong opinion about that.