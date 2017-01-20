TMZ

Lakers' Jordan Clarkson On Lamborghini Date with Hailey Baldwin (VIDEO)

1/20/2017 7:56 AM PST
EXCLUSIVE

Startin' to look like things are serious between Lakers guard Jordan Clarkson and model Hailey Baldwin -- the two hit up one of the hottest restaurants in L.A. together Thursday night .. in a Lambo. 

The point is ... everyone in town knows Catch is a place you go to be seen -- especially when you pull up in a whip that costs more than most homes.

So, this could have been the official, "We're Going Public" night. 

Clarkson and Baldwin have been spending a lot of time together lately -- and were spotted holding hands on New Year's Eve. 

