Khabib Nurmagomedov Says, 'I'm the Floyd Mayweather of MMA' ... And I'd Beat His Ass, Too! (VIDEO)

Khabib Nurmagomedov 'I'm MMA's Mayweather' ... And I'd Beat His Ass, Too!

1/26/2017 12:45 AM PST
EXCLUSIVE

UFC star Khabib Nurmagomedov says he's the Floyd Mayweather of MMA -- and if the boxer wants a REAL fight ... he'll happily meet him in the street!!!

TMZ Sports spoke with the 28-year-old Russian who says he's ready to BREAK Tony Ferguson when they face off at UFC 209 in March ... and then he'll smash Conor McGregor

In fact, Khabib warned Conor and Floyd Mayweather that he's a force to be reckoned with ... and if either one gets in his way, he'll destroy them. 

He eats sleeps and breathes MMA -- and refuses to even THINK about any other sport. 

Be afraid. 

