NFL's Andre Reed Mentoring Mohamed Sanu ... I'm Helping Him Focus!

EXCLUSIVE

ATL Falcons stud receiver Mohamed Sanu has one hell of an expert helping to guide his career ... NFL Hall of Famer Andre Reed.

The Buffalo Bills legend just touched down in Houston where he'll cheer on his 27-year-old protege -- so we had to ask how he felt about Sanu, who is Muslim, refusing to answer questions about Trump at Super Bowl Media Day.

Reed has an interesting take on the situation -- and tells us exactly the kind of advice he's offering up.