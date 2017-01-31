TMZ

TMZ LIVE

TMZ SPORTS

  • FS1
    M-T-Th-F:
    9:00 PM PST

    W:
    9:30 PM PST
Home
Ryan Lochte Shoots Down Water Birth ... 'In Case Something Goes Wrong' (VIDEO)

Ryan Lochte Shoots Down Water Birth 'In Case Something Goes Wrong'

1/31/2017 10:58 AM PST
EXCLUSIVE

Doesn't matter that he's a world-class swimmer ... Ryan Lochte says there's no way in hell he's allowing his fiancee to have a water birth when their kid is born. 

Lochte and his fiancee, Kayla Rae Reid, announced their pregnancy back in December -- and Kayla says she seriously looked in to having a live water birth. 

But Lochte says he shut that down real quick -- explaining he wants his son born in a hospital with the proper resources to help his family in case anything goes wrong during the birth. 

As for when these two will tie the knot, Lochte says it's a matter of time -- and he also answers the other question ... will Michael Phelps be in the wedding party??

Watch TMZ Sports on FS1 Get the new TMZ Sports app!
Commenting Rules ›

Around The Web