Cooper Manning SWAG-JACKED Don 'Magic' Juan???

Call the fashion police ... 'cause Cooper Manning straight-up STOLE his Super Bowl swag from Snoop's spiritual adviser, Bishop Don "Magic" Juan!

Peyton and Eli's older bro was cruisin' around Super Bowl media night this week in a money suit -- the same kind of outfit we've seen The Bishop rockin' for years.

Twinsies.