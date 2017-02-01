Migos Wants In On Super Bowl Halftime ... Gaga, Hit Us Up!

EXCLUSIVE

The guys from Migos have a message for Lady Gaga -- PUT US IN THE SUPER BOWL HALFTIME SHOW!!!

They've got the #1 song in the country and a Change.org petition with 60,000 signatures trying to get them in the show ... so, we asked Quavo, Takeoff and Offset straight-up if there are secret plans in the works.

They didn't exactly say "no" during an appearance on the "TMZ Sports" TV show (airs on FS1).

They DID flash two MASSIVE stacks of cash -- $100,000 each -- and say they plan on making it thunderstorm all over Houston when they show up for the Super Bowl festivities this week.

Helluva week to be a stripper.