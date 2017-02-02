Frank Ocean Sued by His Dad Over Gay Slur Claim

Frank Ocean's being sued by his father who says his son smeared his good name by claiming he was a bigot.

Calvin Cooksey filed the defamation lawsuit over a Tumblr post Frank wrote last summer in the wake of the Orlando massacre. In the post, Frank accused his dad of using a homophobic slur years and years ago ... when Frank was a kid.

Frank recalled, "I was 6 years old when I heard my dad call our transgender waitress a f****t as he dragged me out of a neighborhood diner saying we wouldn't be served because she was dirty."

Calvin calls the story BS and says it's damaged his financial opportunities in film and music.

He wants his son to fork over $14.5 million in damages.

Calvin also sued Russell Simmons in 2014 for claiming he was a deadbeat dad. That lawsuit was for $142 million.

Sounds like Frank's getting a friends and family discount.