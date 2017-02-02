NFL's Joe McKnight's Shooter Charged With 2nd Degree Murder

NFL's Joe McKnight Shooter Charged With 2nd Degree Murder

Breaking News

The man who shot and killed NFL player Joe McKnight has been indicted for 2nd degree murder ... officials in Louisiana announced.

Ronald Gasser, 55, was arrested on December 5 and booked for manslaughter ... following a road rage incident that led to the death of the former USC star.

Now, after further investigation by the Jefferson Parish Sheriff's Office in collaboration with the D.A., a grand jury has hit Gasser with the more serious charge of 2nd degree murder.

As a result of the indictment, the judge raised Gasser's bond from $500K to $750k.

If convicted on the murder charge, Gasser faces life in prison.