Le'Veon Bell Drops ANOTHER Skip Bayless Diss ... I'm Comin' At Your Neck! (VIDEO)

Le'Veon Bell Drops ANOTHER Skip Bayless Diss ... I'm Comin' At Your Neck!

EXCLUSIVE

Le'Veon Bell says he doesn't care that Skip Bayless thinks Ezekiel Elliott is a better RB ... he's PISSED that Bayless doesn't think they're in the same class ... and he's firing ANOTHER shot at the FS1 host.

Bell dropped a diss track called "Shrimp Bayless" earlier this week -- and Skip responded on his show, "Undisputed" ... vowing to get Lil Wayne to help him with a rap retaliation.

But Le'Veon -- who's the most patient running back in the league -- says he ain't waiting around and went right back after Skip when we saw him in Houston Wednesday night.

He even dropped a freestyle diss right on the street -- and while the beat our photog tried to provide definitely wasn't good ... Le'Veon makes his point loud and clear.