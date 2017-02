Terry Bradshaw Hey, Lady Gaga ... Is Your Grandma Single?

Terry Bradshaw ... STONE COLD PIMP!!

The "NFL on FOX" star got on the mic to ask Lady Gaga a question at the Super Bowl halftime news conference ... and totally hit on her grandmother!

Don't worry, Bradshaw explained he's just kidding around (he's married, folks) ... but the rest of the exchange was pretty damn hilarious.