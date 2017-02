Odell Beckham Picks Up Lil Bro From School ... In a Rolls-Royce!

Odell Beckham's little brother got a ride home from school LIKE A BOSS ... when the NFL star rolled up in a sick Rolls-Royce Wraith!!!!

Odell's 14-year-old lil bro is Kordell Beckham -- a rising football star who goes to school in the Houston area.

Since Odell is in town for the Super Bowl festivities, he decided to pay his bro a visit ... and the kid LOVED IT!

Beats the school bus.