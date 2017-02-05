Farrah Abraham This Real Estate Stuff Really Stinks

Farrah Abraham can do a lot in certain areas, but it looks like real estate is above her pay grade.

The "Teen Mom" star is close to turning her Hollywood Hills pad into a fire sale ... changing the asking price 3 times in just 7 months. She listed the house in July -- 3 months after she bought it -- for $879k. Three months later she upped the price to $1 mil ... but no takers.

The new price -- $845k for the 4 bedroom, 4 bathroom, 2 story townhouse.

She's also sunk into it around $100k in upgrades.

Farrah has mad skills in certain areas ... just not real estate.