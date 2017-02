Willie McGinest Drops Super Bowl F-Bombs ... On Live TV

Willie McGinest doesn't GIVE A ... well, you know ... about the FCC -- 'cause the NFL legend was cussing up a storm during the Super Bowl trophy presentation ... and it was all caught on live TV.

The ex-Pats star was walking the Lombardi Trophy to the presentation platform when the F-bombs dropped from all over. Willie went the MF'er route at least twice.

Gotta love live television.